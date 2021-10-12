Hanumakonda: Two women climb collectorate in protest

Hanumakonda: Dejected by administration's indifference, two women - Pittala Thirupathamma and Kaveri of Srinivasa Colony in Hanumakonda – climbed the integrated district collectorate complex and threatened to end their lives on Monday. The women alleged that some miscreants led by one Bitla Srinivas were trying to occupy their home. Thirupathamma said that the attackers damaged their belongings and even threatened to kill them.

"Even though we approached the police, we did not get justice. The police are also supporting the attackers. We ran from pillar to post but in vain," Thirupathamma deplored. The security personnel and the police pacified the women and took them to District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu. He assured them of resolving the issue besides taking action against the attackers.