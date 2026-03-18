Harish demands Rs 1,070-cr funds cancelled in his segment be restored

Former Minister and local MLA T Harish Rao wrote an open letter to Chief Minster A Revanth Reddy, who is scheduled to visit Siddipet on March 22, demanding that the Rs 1,070-crore funds cancelled in his constituency be restored so that stalled development works can resume.

He questioned why Reddy has such hostility toward Siddipet and asked whether his jealousy and hatred continue whether he is in the Opposition or in power. ‘Restore those funds and then step into the constituency. Even the funds for the palm oil factory that you are coming to inaugurate were released during our BRS government’, the letter stated.

Rao said that although Reddy is visiting Siddipet officially 27 months after becoming CM, he welcomes him as the MLA of the region. He also said that when Reddy was in the Opposition, he used to mention Siddipet every day; people of the constituency will never forget the jealousy and resentment he displayed towards Siddipet’s development.

He stated that earlier, Reddy used to talk about Siddipet constantly, but after coming to power, he seems to have forgotten that a constituency named Siddipet even exists in the state. He alleged that not only was Siddipet’s development ignored, but the funds sanctioned during the BRS government were also cancelled, causing development works to remain stalled for the past 27 months.

Rao mentioned that during the BRS government, Rs 1,070.73 crore was allocated for development works in his constituency. While the works were ongoing, the funds were suddenly cancelled by the government, causing all projects to stop. He criticised the government for not even releasing funds for the works already completed.

He added that if the projects had been completed, Siddipet’s future would have been very different. He urged Reddy to immediately restore the cancelled funds and ensure the stalled works resume, instead of acting with hostility toward Siddipet’s progress.

Rao lists the projects that were cancelled and stopped: Government veterinary college; Ranganayaka Sagar tourism project; Komaticheruvu Shilparamam; Siddipet constituency Outer Ring Road; BSc Agriculture College in Thornala; Government women’s degree college building in Mittapalli; Sports Hub for athletes in Siddipet; II Town police station building; III Town police station building; Siddipet-Illanthakunta four-lane road; Siddipet-Kishtapur road; multipurpose auditorium in Siddipet; integrated veg and non-veg market near Siddipet block office.