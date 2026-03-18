Harish Rao alleges Rs 18,000 crore HAM road scam

Alleging a massive scam worth Rs 18,000 crore in the name of HAM Roads, BRSLP deputy leader Harish Rao on Tuesday demanded that the government immediately cancel all current tenders. During an informal interaction with the media in the Assembly lobbies, he called for fresh tenders to be issued and a judicial inquiry conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court. The BRS leader specifically demanded the government scrap mobilisation advances given to contractors, alleging that the 10 per cent advance allows around Rs 1,800 crore to be released upfront. He claimed this money is likely to be diverted for elections in other states, describing the situation as a Dhanayagnam.

Harish Rao alleged that a large-scale plan is being executed to loot thousands of crores through commissions. He pointed out that while national highway tenders across the country usually go 20 to 30 per cent below the estimated cost, these specific tenders are going 15 to 20 per cent above, creating a 50 per cent variation. He raised serious doubts over the fact that tenders were cleared through departmental committees instead of receiving COT approval. Furthermore, he noted that the mobilisation advance has been increased from the previous 3 per cent to 10 per cent.

The BRS leader highlighted that technical bids for 24 out of 34 tenders have been opened, with 16 tenders seeing participation from only two bidders. He alleged this clearly indicates a pre-arranged cartel or ring formation where contractors have colluded to quote higher prices. Rao also claimed that in Panchayat Raj works, tenders have already been pre-decided and distributed among specific companies. He noted that a previous 5 per cent ceiling on excess tender value has been removed, allowing for unlimited escalation. Companies such as Civite, Sarala, Brinda, and BVSR were named as part of the alleged cartel.

Harish Rao criticised the government for failing to repair potholed roads and pay contractors for completed works while allegedly facilitating this massive financial irregularity.