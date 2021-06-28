Harish Rao asks banks to provide timely loans for farmers

Finance minister T Harish Rao asked the banks to provide timely monetary help to the farmers during the pandemic. During the 29th meeting of SLBC where Rs 1.86 crore of annual credit plan has been approved, the minister said that the government's foremost plan is to serve for the welfare of the farmers.



He said that the government deposited a total of Rs 7,360 crore in the bank accounts of 61 lakh people. "The Chief Minister directed the banks to ensure the amount must be credited in the savings account of the farmers without diverting them to other loans with the help provided by the government through Rythu Bandhu," he added.



Harish Rao further continued that the crop loan to the farmers must not be kept pending as the farmers can utilize them for procuring seeds, fertilizers and other material. "The banks had been working in the pandemic too and the government took up measures to vaccinate all the staff in the banks.