Harish Rao cautions people against BJP's false propaganda

Marriguda: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao appealed to the people of Munugodu not to believe the BJP which is not extending its cooperation for the development of the State.

Harish took part in the campaign in Marriguda mandal. Addressing the gatherings, he stated that BJP leaders have no right to talk about Telangana and people of the State.

He said that the credit of fighting for Telangana with protests and hunger strikes goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He cautioned the people that BJP-led Central government will fix meters to motors soon after Rajagopal Reddy wins in the bypoll.

They are trying to woo the people with the money and added that people of Munugodu are well aware that by whom development of their constituency is possible.

He said that lives of the poor became a burden through hiking the prices of diesel, petrol and essential commodities by the BJP-led Central government. Delhi BJP leaders are making a beeline for Munugodu, he mocked.

He complained that BJP leaders are jealous of the schemes and development being done in the State and are trying to tarnish the image of the State government through their false propaganda.

He welcomed several workers of various parties into the TRS fold by offering party kanduvas to them during his campaign in villages in Marriguda mandal.

MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy, former MLC Karne Prabhakar, MPP Mendu Mohan Reddy, ZPTC Pasam Surender Reddy, TRS mandal president Thotakuri Shankar, Dalit Bandhu district committee member Narsimha and others accompanied the Harish Rao during the campaign.