Harish Rao Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, Highlights KCR's Governance

Finance Minister Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Revanth Reddy, dismissing his leadership and questioning his ability to sustain power for five years. During a recent public event, Harish Rao highlighted the achievements of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), particularly in delivering uninterrupted and quality electricity to the state.

Referring to Revanth Reddy's claims of Congress governance, Harish Rao remarked, "He boasts of ruling for five years, but even that would be a challenge for him." He contrasted this with the performance of KCR's government, stating that only under KCR's leadership did Telangana see reliable electricity, unlike the promises of free electricity which turned out to be empty in other states.

Harish Rao further pointed out the situation in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, questioning their governance and urging people to consider the progress Telangana made under the current administration. He emphasised that KCR’s leadership has been pivotal in bringing sustainable development to the state, including ensuring the consistent supply of quality electricity.