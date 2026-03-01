Harish Rao demands 70% jobs for locals in Kazipet Coach Factory

Hanumakonda: BRS Legislature Party Deputy Floor Leader and former Minister Harish Rao warned the Central Government that 70 per cent of jobs in the Kazipet Coach Factory must be allotted to local youth, failing which Union Ministers attending the inauguration ceremony would be obstructed.

Addressing a massive protest at Kazipet Chowrasta in Hanumakonda district, organised under the leadership of former Government Chief Whip and BRS district president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Harish Rao stated that in the wagon factory established at Latur in Maharashtra, 70 per cent of jobs had been provided to locals.

He demanded that Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar clarify whether there was one standard of justice for Maharashtra and another for Telangana. He alleged that despite Telangana electing eight BJP Members of Parliament, they had failed to persuade the Centre to secure 70 per cent employment for local unemployed youth in the Kazipet Coach Factory. He questioned whether the MPs had been elected only to “cheat the unemployed”.

Recalling the Telangana statehood movement led by K. Chandrashekar Rao, Harish Rao said the slogan “Our Jobs Must Be for Us” had been central to achieving statehood and securing Presidential Orders that ensured 95 per cent local reservation in government jobs within respective districts. He stated that the Coach Factory had been sanctioned to Kazipet only after Telangana became a separate state, with the objective of promoting regional development, industrial growth and employment for local youth.

He said that during the BRS government’s tenure under KCR, 150 acres of Endowments Department land had been allocated for the project after obtaining special permission from the High Court. Former BRS MPs had raised the issue strongly in Parliament and met the Railway Minister to press for its establishment. He alleged that although the BJP government had earlier claimed there was no requirement for new coach factories, it subsequently sanctioned units in Assam and Latur while neglecting Telangana.

Harish Rao questioned whether the unit being constructed in Kazipet was a Wagon Factory or a Coach Factory, stating that no proper Gazette notification had been issued so far. He demanded immediate clarification and release of an official notification.

He also questioned the silence of Congress representatives, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, alleging that the State government had failed to press for local employment and Railway Zone status for Kazipet. Drawing a comparison with Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which had been granted a Railway Zone, he demanded that Kazipet Junction be accorded similar status to restore its prominence.

Referring to the plight of auto drivers, Harish Rao alleged that the Chief Minister had failed to fulfil his promise of providing Rs 12,000 per year in assistance. He claimed that financial distress had pushed several auto drivers to extreme hardship and demanded immediate support measures. He said that the previous BRS government had abolished quarterly tax for auto drivers and proposed Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage for them.

Harish Rao declared that the BRS would continue to fight for 70 per cent reservation for land-losers and locals in the Kazipet Coach Factory and would strongly oppose any inauguration event conducted without addressing the demand. He asserted that the party would raise the issue forcefully against the BJP government, including in the Rajya Sabha.