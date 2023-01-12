Harish Rao reviews arrangements for the launch of Kanti Velugu-2

Hyderabad: Health Minister T. Harish Rao has announced that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme on January 18 in Khammam.



Harish Rao held a meeting with the District Collector and medical officers on Thursday, to review the arrangements for the programme. He said that the participation of all public representatives and district-level officials in the Kanti Velugu programme across the Telangana State should be ensured.

Harish Rao made it clear that a day before CM KCR's visit, eye examination machines, spectacles and medicines should be distributed to all primary health centres. He said that any difficulties encountered in this process should be reported to the Health & Family Welfare Department immediately. WhatsApp groups with district-level officials should be formed for effective coordination.

The Minister said that flexi boards and boards should be installed in villages and towns to create awareness among the people. He said that steps should be taken to avoid any technical problems during the eye screening.