Harish Rao rips into BJP, Congress for spreading canards about TRS

Hyderabad: Equating the BJP and the Congress to oasis, Finance Minister and TRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday asked people not to get deceived by other parties.

The TRS leader addressed the people during a road show from Dubbaka bus depot to Telangana Talli statue in Dubbaka on Wednesday. Harish asked the electorate to not to believe the lies of BJP and Congress, alleging that they were spreading false propaganda against the TRS.

Harish once again challenged the BJP leaders to prove that the Centre was contributing Rs 1,600 towards pension of beedi workers. He offered to resign if the BJP leaders proved their allegations.

"The BJP government is not even giving 16 paisa for the pensions. The BJP's social media is full of lies. Even in Gujarat, the government is giving pension of just Rs 500. But in Telangana, people are getting Rs 2,000. Will people believe BJP leaders words?" asked Harish, alleging that the BJP leaders were spreading lies that the Centre was giving funds to the State government schemes.

He sought to know whether any of the BJP-ruled States were having schemes like free power, pensions to beedi workers, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi etc. Harish Rao said that people of Dubbaka love Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who was born in Chintamadaka and studied in Dubbaka, and not the leaders who are outsiders.

The TRS leader asked as to what the BJP leaders would tell people while seeking votes. "Will they say they will fix motors to the pump sets? Will they take away the livelihood of farmers by importing foreign corn? The BJP leaders should answer as to why they were bringing foreign corn?"

Addressing the people, party candidate S Sujatha said that her husband Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had worked for the people till his last breath. Appealing to people to vote in favour of TRS, she promised to take up development works like her husband.