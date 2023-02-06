Harish Rao: Telangana government proposes Rs 2,90,396 crore budget outlay in 2023 -2024

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday tabled the budget in Assembly session.



Despite facing financial constraints, Telangana emerged as a strong economically developed state. He said rural and urban areas accorded equal importance in the allocation of funds. He recalled GSDP was only 12 per cent before formation of Telangana. He added the Telangana development model is a guiding force to the country. Now GSDP rate more than 13 per cent, he said. He informed that Niti Aayog praised Telangana for adopting progressive policies. Telangana contribution in the national GDP is 4.9 per cent, he said. Telangana government proposes Rs 2,90,396 crore budget outlay in 2023 -2024 financial year.



Earlier he said, said that the budget will be as per the aspirations of people of the Telangana.

Harish Rao offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at Jubilee Hills. Talking to reporters, Harish Rao said that the budget would have balance between welfare and development. Telangana State has been matching towards progress despite of a raw deal from the Centre, he alleged. He said though not a single rupee was coming from Centre the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking forward the state with the only aim of development. He said that the Telangana has become a role model for the country with its schemes.



While Harish Rao will be presenting the budget in the Assembly, the Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy would present the budget in the council at 10.30 am.