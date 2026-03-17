Harish Rao urges detailed debate on public issues in House

The main Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday demanded that the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly be continued until March 31 and sought detailed discussions on a wide range of public issues during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

The State Budget is scheduled to be presented on March 20, with the government proposing to run the session until March 30.

Speaking to mediapersons after the BAC meeting at the Assembly, BRS Legislature Party deputy leader T Harish Rao said the effective working days of the session would be fewer due to two holidays and two festivals.

The BRS urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to increase the number of sitting days, even suggesting that the House function on Sundays, and requested that the session be extended at least until March 31.

Harish Rao said the party objected to the absence of Question Hour in the schedule and raised concerns over delays in replies to unstarred questions and Zero Hour issues. He warned that the party would boycott future BAC meetings if decisions taken were not implemented during the current session.

The BRS also sought permission to introduce a Private Member’s Bill seeking statutory backing for the six guarantees and requested that its members be allowed to speak on the issue.

The party further complained that the privilege motion moved against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was not being taken up. It also pointed out delays in the formation of House Committees and the appointment of a Deputy Speaker. Objecting to frequent disruptions by the treasury benches, the BRS urged the Speaker to allow only the Chief Minister, the Legislative Affairs Minister and the minister concerned to speak during discussions.

Harish Rao said the BRS had submitted a list of 19 issues for discussion, including farmers’ problems, delays in welfare schemes, demolitions under the Musi River project, Singareni tenders, unemployment, pending dues to employees, irrigation issues, rising crime, fee reimbursement arrears, RTC workers’ demands and alleged irregularities in land and municipal administration.