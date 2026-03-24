Harish takes a swipe at TG govt for neglecting farmers’ welfare

Former minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Harish Rao on Monday accused the Telangana government of misleading farmers with deceptive promises and failing to deliver on key assurances made in its election manifesto. Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly, Harish Rao criticised the Congress government, alleging that its "hand of assurance" for farmers had turned into a "hand of destruction," leaving Annadatas waiting for promised benefits. He questioned the delay in enhancing financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme to Rs 15,000 per acre, as promised by the Congress. While the manifesto promised Rs 15,000 per acre, the current budget proposes only Rs 12,000, he noted.

Harish Rao further alleged that the government had defaulted on nearly Rs 19,000 crore worth of payments under the earlier Rythu Bandhu scheme. He also claimed that the farm loan waiver programme had not been fully implemented across the state, despite official assertions to the contrary. The government says loan waivers are complete, but in every village, farmers are telling us otherwise, he said, adding that delays in disbursing funds have compounded farmers’ distress. Recalling the previous BRS regime led by K Chandrashekar Rao, Harish Rao said that Rythu Bandhu payments were consistently made without interruption, even during difficult periods.

He alleged that the present government was releasing funds under Rythu Bharosa during the harvest season rather than at the crucial sowing stage, defeating its purpose. The BRS leader also raised concerns over budget allocations, alleging that funds announced under schemes like Rajiv Yuva Vikas were not disbursed. In the previous budget, Rs 6,000 crore was allocated, but not a single rupee reached beneficiaries, he claimed. Harish Rao demanded clarity from the government on pending arrears and implementation timelines, intensifying the ongoing political debate over farmer welfare in Telangana.