HC asks State govt to file counter in cases filed against OU prof Kaseem

Hyderabad: The High Court on Sunday directed the State government to file a counter affidavit informing it the status of the five cases registered against detenu Prof Kaseem. It also asked the State government to produce case diaries of the FIRs registered against the detenu.

The High Court also directed the State government to produce evidence to prove the allegation that Professor Kaseem was collecting money from business people and handing over the same to Maoist party. Pursuant to earlier direction of the High Court, the police produced Kaseem before the court.

Referring to cases of arrest of alleged 'Maoist sympathisers' either at night or early morning hours, the court said there exist a slim possibility that human rights and constitutional mandates are being violated by the State.

A division bench of the High Court later adjourned the case to January 24 for further hearing.