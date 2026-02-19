HC clears hurdles for election of Ibrahimpatnam civic body chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday cleared the hurdles for the election of the chairperson of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, asking election authorities to go ahead with the poll after Ward No 19 councillor A Yadagiri appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, heavy drama unfolded in Kyatanapally Municipality after BRS leader Balka Suman was arrested by the police, leading to the postponement of the election. Councillor Yadagiri had filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court, which came up for hearing on Wednesday.

Police produced Yadagiri before the court, which recorded his statement. He alleged that BRS leaders had kidnapped him on the day of the election, drove him around the city and later took him to Chirala, where he was confined in a resort.

Vacating the stay, the court directed election authorities and the Collector to proceed with the election.

Tension prevailed in Kyatanapally throughout the day as former MLA Suman was first placed under house arrest at midnight and later formally arrested in the evening.

Kyatanapally Municipality has 22 wards. The BRS won 10 seats, Congress secured seven and CPI four, resulting in a hung body. The BRS had a pre-poll alliance with CPI, taking their combined strength to 14 members.

Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy and MP Vamshi Krishna are registered as ex-officio members. After the oath-taking ceremony, officials announced a 10-minute break. During this time, a Congress member approached BRS members, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

Meanwhile, in Khanapur Municipality in Nirmal district, BRS and BJP have come together. Of the 12 wards, Congress won three seats and an Independent extended support, taking its tally to four. The BJP and BRS secured four seats each. Reports indicate that the BJP has extended support to the BRS, taking the tally to eight and enabling it to claim the chairperson post.

It is learnt that both parties have reached a power-sharing understanding, with the BRS holding the chairperson post for two years and the BJP for the remaining three years.