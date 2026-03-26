HC declines to stay demolition of houses on Bhoodan lands in Khammam district

The HC declined to suspend demolition orders issued against 24 petitioners whose houses were constructed on Bhoodan lands in Velugumatla village of Khammam district. The case has been adjourned to April 15 for the government to file its counter.

The writ was heard by a single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy. The challenge was directed against proceedings dated January 17, 2026, issued by the Secretary and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, who has been authorised by the government to oversee issues relating to the Telangana Bhoodan Yagna Board. The impugned orders directed demolition of houses constructed by the petitioners in various survey numbers of Velugumatla village.

During the hearing, the court declined to grant interim suspension of the demolition orders. Justice Reddy observed that any interim order in favour of the petitioners could stall the State’s ongoing process of allotting 100 square yards of land for house construction to eligible poor beneficiaries. The court noted that such a stay could adversely affect numerous other applicants awaiting consideration and deprive them of benefits extended under the government scheme. Observing that the interests of several eligible beneficiaries could not be placed at risk for the sake of the petitioners, it refrained from granting interim relief.

The Government Pleader (revenue) informed the court that, among the petitioners, the husband of the first petitioner, Talluri Venkata Narasamma, was already in possession of a three-storeyed house in the same locality and had allegedly submitted a fraudulent application. The applications of the first, fourth, and sixth petitioners had been rejected on grounds of ineligibility, while some other applications had been approved; the remaining were under process. The State further contended that certain individuals were attempting to encroach and sell Bhoodan lands, actions that were being prevented by Revenue authorities following due enquiry.

The GP said 311 house-site pattas had been re-granted to persons whose structures were demolished; 101 beneficiaries had already been allotted houses under the Indiramma housing scheme. The process of allotment was ongoing.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior counsel Srikanth Reddy contended that the government lacked authority to allot Bhoodan lands. He maintained that the petitioners were genuine and eligible beneficiaries and alleged that their houses were demolished on February 24 at approximately 6.30 am, without notice or verification of eligibility. The petitioners, all daily wage workers residing at Gotilla Park, Khanapuram Haveli Urban in Khammam, had constructed houses on plots measuring 100 square yards. The counsel relied on a SC judgment in: Demolition of Structures Vs North Delhi Municipal Corporation & Others in WP (C) 295 of 2022, submitting that a 15-day show-cause notice and an opportunity to be heard were mandatory prior to demolition. No such procedure had been followed in the case. The petitioners indicated that they would file a rejoinder after the State submits its counter.

The court posted the case to April 15.