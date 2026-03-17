HC gives BRS final chance to respond in Kokapet land PIL please

The Telangana High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Ghouse Meera Mohiuddin, on Monday granted a final opportunity to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to file its counter affidavit in two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the allotment of 11 acres of prime land in Kokapet.

The court directed the General Secretary of the BRS party to submit the requisite response within three weeks, emphasising that this extension is granted as a last indulgence.

The litigation concerns the decision of the erstwhile BRS government to allocate land situated in Survey Numbers 239 and 240 of Kokapet village, Gandipet mandal, for the construction of a party office.

The proceedings initiated following the issuance of notices on July 18, 2023, to the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Commissioner of HMDA, the Commissioner of CCLA, and the BRS party.

During the hearing, counsel representing the BRS General Secretary, TV Ramana Rao, argued that the petitions were politically motivated and lacked genuine public interest.

He contended that the petitioners had selectively targeted the party without challenging similar prior allotments and requested a four-week adjournment to file the counter affidavits.

Conversely, the Additional Advocate General for Telangana, Md. Imran Khan, informed the bench that the state government had already submitted its counter affidavit in the matter.

The first petition, filed by the Forum for Good Governance, seeks a stay on the allotment, while the second petition, filed by advocate A Venkatarami Reddy, seeks a direction for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a case against the BRS General Secretary.

The petitioners allege that while the BRS requested the land to establish an Institute for Excellence and Human Resource Development, the true intent was the construction of a party office. It is further contended that the 11-acre tract, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore per acre, totaling an estimated market value of Rs. 1,100 crore was alienated for a consideration of Rs 3,41,25,000, which the petitioners describe as a nominal price.

Arguments presented before the court highlighted that the BRS party already maintains a significant headquarters on two acres in Banjara Hills.

The petitioners claim the subsequent allotment in Kokapet, approved by the then Chief Minister following a proposal by the District Collector of Ranga Reddy, constitutes an abuse of executive power.

Having noted that the BRS has yet to file its response despite the lapse of several months since the initial notice, the Division Bench adjourned the matter for three weeks to facilitate the filing of the counter affidavits.