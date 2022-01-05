HC orders Telangana govt. to release Bandi Sanjay

The Telangana high court on Wednesday directed the state government to release BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay. The court also enraged for arresting Sanjay during the investigation. It also questioned how the FIR has been filed within 15 minutes of arresting him.

The court also asked why the police department included section 333 in the FIR.

"It was said that the police were injured in the clash but no medical reports were included in the remand report. Also, it is incorrect to sent 14-day judicial remand for violating COVID-19 rules," the court observed.

The high court sought an explanation from the government while staying the remand of Bandi Sanjay and adjourned the plea to February 7.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested on January 2 along with six other people when the BJP chief and party activists were protesting against the GO 317. A clash broke out between the BJP activists and the police department when the latter tried to foiled the protest.

On the complaint of Huzurabad inspector V Srinivas, a case was filed on 16 people under eight sections. In the remand report, the police also stated that 11 people were at large. The Karimnagar police filed two FIRs for violating COVID-19 norms and preventing the police from doing duties. Later, they produced Bandi Sanjay in the court which sent him to 14-day judicial remand.