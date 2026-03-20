HC verdict on Velugumatla Bhoodan lands a victory for poor, says BJP

Telangana BJP State Treasurer Devaki Vasudeva Rao has hailed the recent High Court verdict regarding Velugumatla Bhoodan lands in Khammam district as a significant victory for marginalised poor families and a strong rebuke to the state government. Responding to the judgment, he expressed gratitude to the judiciary for delivering justice to the victims. Rao recalled that ever since the houses of poor families were illegally demolished in Velugumatla, the BJP had stood firmly by the affected residents. He highlighted the dedicated efforts of BJP State President Ramchander Rao, Etela Rajender, National ST Commission member Hussain Naik, and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who personally visited the site to assure support.

He stressed that the relentless ground-level struggle by party leaders and workers had finally culminated in this essential judicial relief. The High Court has directed the government to rebuild houses for all those who lost their homes on Bhoodan lands and to allot both house sites and constructed dwellings. Rao demanded the immediate implementation of these orders by the concerned officials, including the MRO, RDO, and District Collector. He recalled how police had previously attacked BJP leaders, including himself, when they stood by the victims. Despite sustaining injuries, he stated that the party continued to fight for the poor, and today’s verdict was the fruit of that struggle.

Rao accused certain leaders of misrepresenting survey numbers 147, 148, and 149 as government lands for real estate interests, even though records clearly identified them as Bhoodan lands. He welcomed the High Court’s directive to maintain the status quo on lands allegedly encroached upon by various political figures. Calling on the government to correct its mistakes, Rao demanded the immediate construction of houses with full amenities for the victims. He affirmed that the BJP will continue to stand by the poor wherever injustice occurs in Telangana and will persist in fighting against anti-people policies.