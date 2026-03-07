Health Dept issues heat advisory as temperatures rise

Hyderabad: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, forecasting a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next three days in Telangana, the Health Department has issued an advisory to citizens outlining a list of do’s and don’ts.

Director of Health B Ravinder Naik issued the advisory on Friday, urging citizens to stay hydrated and drink sufficient water frequently, even if they are not thirsty.

People have been advised to use oral rehydration solution (ORS) and consume homemade drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, fruit juices, or a salt–sugar solution. The homemade ORS can be prepared by mixing one litre of drinking water with six teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt, and stirring well until the ingredients dissolve completely. Citizens have also been advised to carry water while travelling and consume seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, grapes, pineapples and cucumbers, or any other locally available fruits and vegetables. The advisory also recommends wearing loose cotton garments, preferably light-coloured ones. People should cover their heads using an umbrella, cap, towel or other traditional headgear while stepping out in direct sunlight.

The Health Department has also advised wearing shoes or chappals while going out in the sun. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible in well-ventilated and cool places. Windows and curtains should be kept closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of houses, and opened at night to allow cooler air to enter. Outdoor activities should be limited to the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning and evening. Adequate ventilation should also be ensured in cooking areas by keeping doors and windows open.

As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements at all public health facilities by providing special beds, IV fluids and essential medicines. ORS sachets have also been made available with ANMs, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers to meet any emergencies, Dr Naik said.