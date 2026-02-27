Health Minister announces IVF services in Warangal and Adilabad

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday congratulated the Gandhi Hospital IVF Center staff for the achievement of birth of a child through the ‘In Vitro Fertility’ facility and announced starting similar facilities in Warangal Health City and also in RIMS, Adilabad.

The Minister said, “Congratulations to the doctors and staff of Gandhi and Petlaburj IVF Centres, who are providing better treatment for infertility problems and making the dreams of motherhood a reality for many couples. We started fertility medical services at Gandhi IVF Centre in October 2024 and Petlaburj IVF Centre in December.”

The Minister informed that so far, about 27,300 people have received fertility medical services through these two centres. These numbers reflect the increasing problem of infertility. “We need to work more responsibly. To realise the dream of motherhood, there should be no financial hardship by going to private IVF centers. We are going to start Warangal Super Specialty Hospital soon.

We are setting up an IVF centre there. We have also decided to open IVF centres in Adilabad RIMS, Kondapur Area Hospital, and Nizamabad Government General Hospital,” the Minister said.