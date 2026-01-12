Health Minister calls for collective effort to make Telangana country’s first Thalassemia-free state

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday called for a collective effort to transform Telangana into the first state in the country to be free of Thalassemia. Speaking at the Asian Thalassemia Conclave organised by the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society, he addressed a gathering of patients, medical experts, and international delegates.

The Minister emphasised that genetic conditions such as Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, and Haemophilia are not merely medical diagnoses but severe, lifelong challenges that impact entire families. He highlighted the increased risk of transmitting these disorders through consanguineous marriages and stressed that prevention through pre-marital screening, genetic counselling, and social awareness is the most effective path forward.

Damodar Raja Narasimha detailed the measures being taken by the state government, noting the successful implementation of screening for pregnant women in Mahabubnagar and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. To support patients requiring regular care, he announced the expansion of the healthcare network. “In addition to existing centres in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, and Khammam, we will soon establish three new day care centres in Asifabad, Mancherial, and Karimnagar,” he declared.

The Minister stated that over 11 lakh individuals in the state have already been screened for Sickle Cell Disease, with those diagnosed receiving free treatment at government hospitals. Advanced procedures, including Bone Marrow Transplants, are now available at NIMS Hospital. Outlining the ‘Telangana Health Vision 2047,’ he reaffirmed the commitment to equitable healthcare, supported by the Aarogyasri scheme which offers cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

“Through T-Diagnostics, all necessary tests for these patients are conducted completely free of cost,” the Minister added. Concluding his address, he stated that the ultimate goal is to ensure no child is born with a preventable disease. To support the livelihoods of those affected, he promised that the government would take immediate steps to ensure every Thalassemia and Sickle Cell patient receives a pension.