Just In
Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha calls for expansion of palliative care services across state
Hyderabad: Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Damodar Raja Narasimha, has emphasized the need to expand palliative care services throughout Telangana. His remarks came during a visit to Sparsh Hospice Center for Palliative Care in Khajaguda, Hyderabad, on the occasion of World Hospice & Palliative Care Day.
During his visit, the Minister interacted with patients receiving care at the facility and reviewed the services offered. He commended the center’s efforts in supporting patients in the final stages of life, while also inspecting various departments of the hospice.
Raja Narasimha reiterated the government's commitment to establishing palliative care centers in all districts of Telangana. He highlighted the importance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in extending these essential services further. "The aim of the Telangana government is to prioritize setting up palliative care units in all 33 districts' government hospitals," he stated.
He stressed the crucial role of palliative care centers in bridging the gap in emotional and physical support, particularly for families that may struggle to care for terminally ill patients. The Minister also called on NGOs to play an active role in establishing more such centers, assuring them of full government support.
Additionally, Raja Narasimha announced that the government is working to integrate palliative care services into the Arogyasri Health Care Trust, making these services more accessible to the public. He praised the services provided by Sparsh Hospice and positively responded to their representatives' requests, instructing officials to expedite the inclusion of palliative care under the Arogyasri scheme.