Health Minister urges Centre to set up ‘All India Institute of Ayurveda’ in TG

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha urged the Central Government to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the state. In a letter addressed to Union AYUSH and Health Minister Pratap Rao Jadhav, he said that the Centre plans to set up 10 such institutes across the country by 2030 and requested that one be sanctioned for Telangana.

Highlighting the state’s rich Ayurvedic biodiversity, the Minister said Telangana’s forests host numerous medicinal herbs and plants. He noted that the government is promoting traditional medicine systems and has recently appointed about 800 yoga instructors to strengthen AYUSH services.

Rajanarsimha further stated that Telangana’s people have long relied on Ayurvedic and other traditional healing practices and assured that the state government is prepared to provide land and infrastructure for the proposed institute.

Following the minister’s appeal, Health Commissioner Sangeetha Satyanarayana and AYUSH Director Srikanth Babu met Union Minister Pratap Rao Jadhav in Hyderabad on Saturday and submitted the formal request letter.