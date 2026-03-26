Healthcare a Top Priority, Says CM Revanth Reddy in assembly

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told in the Telangana Assembly that his government remains firmly committed to strengthening the state’s medical and health sector, despite inheriting significant financial liabilities from the previous administration.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister emphasised that welfare of the poor is at the core of his government’s agenda, with healthcare and education described as its “two eyes”. He categorically ruled out any possibility of budget cuts in these crucial sectors.

Referring to arrears under the Aarogyasri scheme, Mr Reddy dismissed what he termed as “false propaganda” regarding pending payments. He said that upon taking office, his government assumed outstanding dues of ₹627 crore as of December 2023 and has since released a total of ₹2,408 crore.

Of this amount, ₹927 crore has been allocated to government hospitals, while ₹1,480 crore has been paid to private hospitals. He added that the remaining dues now stand at ₹727 crore, with payments being processed continuously.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns over transparency in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). He noted that the fund had previously been marred by irregularities in cheque distribution. However, after assuming office, his government introduced an online application system to curb malpractice.

Mr Reddy revealed that ₹2,046 crore has been disbursed through the CMRF so far. Combined with expenditure under the Aarogyasri scheme, the state has spent approximately ₹4,500 crore on providing medical care to the poor, he said.