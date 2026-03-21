Healthcare gets major push with Rs 1,286 cr increase in allocation

The infrastructure in the government hospitals is set to get a boost as the Health department gets Rs 1,286 crore more this year compared to the previous year. Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has allocated Rs 13,679 crore in the budget compared to Rs 12,393 crore allocated previous year.

The Finance Minister said, “With the objective of providing quality healthcare services to all poor people in the state, the state government was strengthening the public health system. In line with the goals of Telangana Rising Vision-2047, the State Government was giving special priority to maternal and child health, youth health, control of chronic diseases, and mental healthcare.”

The Minister further said that to strengthen government hospitals, Day Care Cancer Centres, Non-Communicable Disease Clinics, Special Clinics for senior citizens, Palliative Care Centres, and Maitri Clinics for transgender persons have been established in district headquarters.

The Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, which until now functioned as a grant-in-aid institution with a bed capacity of 12,720, is being transformed into a full-fledged government secondary healthcare department.

The Minister further said that in a manner not seen anywhere else in the country, the government was implementing a public health profile system for all the people of the state, which is otherwise available only in developed countries. As part of human welfare, protecting the health of all people in the state is of utmost importance. For this, we will prepare a health profile for every person and provide them with digital health cards. Strict confidentiality will be maintained in their data management.

The Finance Minister said that the previous government created an illusion among the people by showing medical, nursing, and other colleges only on paper. “But we have brought them into reality and started the civil works. Our government has given special focus to providing infrastructure in government hospitals. By December 2023, 30,377 beds were available in government hospitals. Through the nine newly started Government Medical Colleges, another 1,980 tertiary care beds became available. In addition, after our government came to power, 4,540 new beds became available in the year 2024. By the end of 2026, through the TIMS hospitals at Sanathnagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal, along with the expansion of NIMS and the Warangal Multi Super Speciality Hospital, another 6,582 tertiary care beds will be added. Besides these, there are 12,720 beds in secondary care hospitals. Thus, the total number of tertiary care beds in State Government hospitals will reach 44,029,” said Bhatti Vikramarka, adding it was a matter of pride for all that the health department significantly exceeded the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norm of one bed for every thousand people.

The Minister pointed out that the government was taking up the construction of 17 Medical Colleges. To expand medical education, 9 new Government Medical Colleges, 16 Nursing Colleges, and 28 Paramedical Colleges have been started. “We are bringing about a shift from a treatment-based system to preventive healthcare services,” said the Minister.