Heart-Wrenching Scenes in Nagarkurnool: Hungry Children Begging for Food – Public Outrage Over Official Negligence

Nagarkurnool: Despite the government’s efforts to uphold children’s rights and welfare, the negligence of certain officials is forcing many children...

Nagarkurnool: Despite the government’s efforts to uphold children’s rights and welfare, the negligence of certain officials is forcing many children to face severe hardships.

On Thursday morning, a distressing scene unfolded in front of the Nagarkurnool bus stand, where two young children were seen begging for food near a milk shop. Their desperate cries of “We are hungry, please help us” moved the hearts of passersby, leaving locals deeply saddened.

Witnessing this heartbreaking situation, locals urged the concerned child welfare authorities to take immediate action, provide necessary support, and ensure proper education and facilities for these children.

