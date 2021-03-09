Heat Waves In Telangana May Reach Above 45 Degrees In Summer

Heatwave In Telangana: People who have been suffering from cold for a long time are no longer ready to withstand the heat of the sun. The rise in temperatures is faced by people since last week. The heatwaves are starting at 7 in the morning. In addition to this, the intensity of winds has also increased. If this is the case at the beginning of the summer, people are afraid of what will happen in the months of April and May.

Generally, the heat waves enter the state during 'Shivaratri' times… But this year, in March itself, the heat waves started troubling the people. Summer will be even hotter this time when compared to the last year. Hyderabad is experiencing a high of 36.6 degrees Celsius in a single day.

According to the Meteorological Department officials, temperatures are expected to hover between 42 and 45 degrees this year, said. Heatwaves are expected to hit people badly. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees for the last ten years. Meteorologists said the temperature is likely to rise by one degree this time. The months of April and May are most affected by the sun.

The meteorological department as well as the medical department are warning the people in advance in view of the rising temperatures. Do not come out unless absolutely necessary. Temperatures are high from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., suggesting that it is best not to go outside at that time. It is clear that this year's temperatures will be higher compared to last year. Expert advice is to take appropriate precautions.