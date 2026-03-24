Heated Exchanges In Assembly Over Rice Exports To Philipphine: Uttam tears Harish’s charges to shreds

The Assembly on Monday witnessed heated exchanges between the Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BRSLP deputy leader T Harish Rao on the issue of export of rice to Philippines where the Minister said that the export fetched Rs 3,600 per quintal, which is the highest ever for Indian rice.

The issue surfaced during Question Hour, when BRS members termed the rice export deal a “scam” and questioned the government’s decision-making process. Harish Rao alleged that the contract had been awarded to businessman Prem Chand Garg, whom he described as a “cheat” facing cases from the ED and CBI, while ignoring agencies like NAFED.

Responding strongly, Uttam Kumar Reddy defended the initiative, calling it a “strategic and visionary step” aimed at transforming Telangana from an FCI-dependent surplus state into a global rice export hub. He dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and accused Harish Rao of attempting to discredit the Congress government’s achievements.

In a sharp counterattack, the Minister claimed that Harish Rao himself had previously recommended a person for involvement in the rice export process. “If a House Committee is to be formed, it should examine Harish Rao’s own deals during his tenure as a Minister,” Uttam said, drawing protests from BRS members.

He also responded to jibes about his helicopter travel, stating that he had over 18,000 hours of flying experience as a pilot.

Highlighting the success of the Telangana Rice Mission, the Minister said the State had exported 22,750 metric tonnes of rice to the Philippines under a Government-to-Government arrangement. He noted that the export fetched Rs 3,600 per quintal, the highest price ever recorded for this variety in Indian export markets, surpassing domestic benchmarks.

He pointed out that FCI auctions in Andhra Pradesh under the Open Market Sales Scheme for 2025–26 failed to attract buyers even at Rs 3,000 per quintal, while paddy prices in Chhattisgarh ranged between Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,900 per quintal. Without the export deal, the state could have incurred losses of around Rs 13 crore, he added.

The Minister said the government remains committed to procuring paddy from farmers, with 72 lakh metric tonnes purchased during the recent Kharif season — the highest ever. However, with the Centre agreeing to lift only 54 lakh metric tonnes through FCI, the State is facing storage constraints, currently holding about 86 lakh metric tonnes of rice.

Despite the explanation, BRS members expressed dissatisfaction and staged protests in the House.