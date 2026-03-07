Heatwave Hits Telangana as Temperatures Rise Sharply

Summer has officially begun in Telangana, with the weather conditions becoming increasingly extreme. After a mixed climate until February, the state is now experiencing intense heat, with the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre warning of further escalation over the next three days.

Today, Hyderabad's sky is forecast to be entirely clear, with no clouds in sight. This will amplify the heat, as direct sunlight strikes the ground. Temperatures are expected to exceed 35°C by noon. Humidity levels are just below 20%, resulting in dry skin and a dry atmosphere, rather than a muggy one. Night temperatures are stabilising around 20°C, indicating that nights are also becoming warmer and more humid.

The highest temperatures are being recorded in the northern and eastern districts, such as Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Khammam, and Nalgonda, where readings are approximately two degrees above the seasonal normal. While mornings in areas like Adilabad and Nirmal are relatively cooler, the heat intensifies sharply after 10 am. Dry winds are causing significant discomfort in districts including Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy.