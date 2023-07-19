Heavy downpour brings chaos in Ranga Reddy

RANGAREDDY: Ranga Reddy district, encompassing city suburbs like Rajendranagar, Attapur, Mailerdev Palli, Gandipet, Himayat Sagar, Narsinghi, Manikonda, Pupalguda, and Kokapet, has been severely affected by relentless rainfall since the previous night. The heavy downpour has resulted in widespread inconvenience for residents, with reports of waterlogging, traffic jams, which disrupted daily routines.

In areas such as Puppalaguda and Manikonda, the incessant rain caused significant water accumulation, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas. The situation has caused distress among residents who are grappling with the challenges posed by the inclement weather. One of the heavily affected regions, Kismatpur, witnessed severe traffic congestion, with vehicular traffic coming to a standstill due to the heavy downpour. The Bandlagudajagir corporation area in Kismatpur experienced a heavy traffic jam, further exacerbating the woes of commuters who found themselves stranded in long queues.

The continuous rainfall has overwhelmed the drainage systems in these areas, making it difficult for the water to recede quickly. As a result, residents have been left grappling with the aftermath of flooded streets and disrupted daily activities.

Local authorities have been actively working to address the situation and provide relief to the affected areas. Efforts are underway to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement on the roads. Additionally, measures are being taken to pump out excess water and mitigate the waterlogging issues.

The residents are urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainfall. It is advised to avoid venturing out unnecessarily and to stay updated with weather forecasts and official announcements.