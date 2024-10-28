Heavy Police Deployment at Telangana Secretariat as TGS Protest Demands 'One Police-One State' Policy

Live
Hyderabad: A significant police presence has been deployed outside the Telangana Secretariat in response to a call for protests by the Telangana Government Staff and Pensioners (TGSP) association. The association has rallied to demand the implementation of a "One Police-One State" policy, aimed at unifying policing practices across Telangana.
The call for protests saw TGSP members and supporters gathering near the Secretariat to voice their concerns. As a precautionary measure, authorities have positioned police forces to maintain order and prevent potential disruptions in the vicinity. Roads leading to the Secretariat have witnessed traffic diversions and heightened security.
The TGSP has emphasized that the "One Police-One State" policy is essential for improving administrative efficiency and enhancing law enforcement standards statewide. Leaders from the association are expected to engage in discussions with government officials to address their demands.
The Secretariat area remains on high alert, with law enforcement closely monitoring the protest’s progression. Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.