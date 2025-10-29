Heavy rain occur in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana as Cyclone Montha weakens

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a critical warning to the people of Telangana as Cyclone Montha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall at midnight and is moving northeast. The effects of the cyclone are already being felt across the state, with significant rainfall reported in multiple districts, including Hyderabad.

Heavy rain, accompanied by dark clouds, has been persistent in areas such as Qutubullapur, Gajularamaram, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Alwal, and Capra. Notable rainfall has also been reported in Amberpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampalli, Madhapur, and Hitech City. The downpour has led to water accumulation on roads, causing serious difficulties for motorists and resulting in substantial traffic disruption.

The cyclone’s impact is particularly pronounced in the Khammam district, where continuous moderate rain has been observed since last night. The Paleru reservoir, currently at 22.5 feet, is nearing its full capacity of 23 feet. The persistent rains have caused considerable damage to paddy and cotton crops, and in areas like Manuguru, Illandu, and Sattupalli, rainwater has inundated open cast mines, significantly impacting coal production.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclone is expected to have a severe impact in both Khammam and Warangal districts, prompting the issuance of a red alert. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary outings. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for several other districts within the state. The Meteorological Department cautions that thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rains are likely to continue in the upcoming hours.