Heavy Rainfall Forecasted in Telangana for Next Three Days, check the details

The weather in Telangana is beginning to cool down as temperatures have dropped from above 47 degrees to around 40 degrees. Meteorological officials attribute this cooling trend to a depression at a height of 0.9 km above the sea level in the surrounding areas of West Vidarbha in Maharashtra. This depression is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the state over the next three days.

Today, light to moderate rains are expected in many parts of Telangana. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are forecasted in districts such as Adilabad, Komarambhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and others.

Tomorrow, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected in districts including Adilabad, Komarambhim Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, and more. Additionally, Siddipet, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, and other districts may also experience thunder, lightning, and rains with a speed of 30-40 kmph.

On Friday, heavy rainfall is predicted in districts such as Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and others. Thunder, lightning, and rains with a speed of 30-40 kmph are expected in various parts of Telangana as the depression continues to influence the weather patterns in the state.