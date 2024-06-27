Heavy rains expected in Telangana today and tomorrow, IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a warning for heavy rains in many districts of Telangana for the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued due to the possibility of rain in these districts. The IMD has also predicted rain in Hyderabad on June 27 and 28.

According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rains are expected in East Telangana in the evening, with heavy rains predicted during the night, midnight, and early morning hours. In Hyderabad, scattered rains are likely to occur this evening and night.



In Andhra Pradesh, moderate rains have been forecasted for Parvathipuram, Alluri, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sathyasai, and Tirupati districts.



The IMD has advised residents in these areas to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the heavy rains. The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.