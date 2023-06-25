Heavy rains to lash Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana

Hyderabad: The IMD has predicted more rains o Sunday in several districts as well as in Hyderabad. It predicted that moderate to heavy rains may continue to lash several parts of Hyderabad city on Sunday.



On Saturday night, heavy rain lashed many parts of Hyderabad such as Jeedimetla, Shahpur Nagar, Chintal, Jagadgirigutta, Kuthbullapur, Kompally, Dundigal, Mushirabad, RTC Cross Roads, Bagh Lingampally, Lower Tank Bund, Sarur Nagar, Kothapet, Dil Sukh Nagar, LB Nagar, Nagol, Vanasthalipuram, Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madapur, Kothi, Abids, Begambazar, Khairatabad, Lakdikapool, OU, Falak Numa, Tarnaka, Lalapeta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nizampet, Pragati Nagar, Kukatpally and other areas. Low-lying areas were submerged. Roads were waterlogged at many places and motorists were in trouble. Traffic was disrupted at many places

Heavy rain is predicted for Hyderabad for the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said. As it has been raining in Hyderabad for three days, the residents of the city got relief from the intense heat.