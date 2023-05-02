Heavy rains to lash Hyderabad in next 3 hours

Hyderabad: Heavy rains and winds are expected in next 3 hours in Hyderabad. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has asked people not to venture out unless it is emergency. The corporation also warned people to be careful with manholes. Rains on Telangana rains to continue for next 5 days with wind speed of 40 kms.

After a few days of heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad for couple of days, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted a mixed part of partly cloudy skies and spells of rain or thunderstorms.

According to the India Meteorological Department- Hyderabad forecast, on May 2, the city is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. This weather pattern is expected to continue on May 3 as well.

May 4 and May 5 are predicted to have partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. On May 6, the weather is expected to change with rain or thundershowers likely to occur towards the evening or night. The pattern is expected to continue on May 7 and May 8 as well, with Hyderabad likely to witness rain or thundershowers on both days.

According to the forecast, the day temperatures would remain below 35 degrees Celsius. However, the night temperatures are expected to hover around 23 and 24 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.