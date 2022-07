Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next four days

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continue to lash the Hyderabad on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)–Hyderabad forecast looks at heavy rains across the State for the next four days.

A yellow alert has been issued for a few districts of Telangana, indicating heavy rainfall.

On Friday morning, rains lashed the city, with 26.6 mm rainfall recorded at Quthbullapur, followed by 26 mm at Serilingampally and 25.5 mm at Uppal. In the state, Mella Cheruvu at Suryapet recorded the highest rainfall at 105.8 mm, followed by Urlugunda, Suryapet at 92.8 mm and Nadigudem, Suryapet at 91.5 mm.

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts on July 23.

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu districts on July 24.

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal,Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Janagaon, and Siddipet districts on July 25.

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri-Bhuvangiri districts on July 26.