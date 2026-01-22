Hyderabad: A limited-edition book documenting the life and times of Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah, the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, was released at Chowmahalla Palace on Thursday.

Authored by conservation architect and author Anuradha S Naik and published by the Chowmahalla Palace Trust, the book titled ‘HEH Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur : The Life and Times of the Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad’ brings together over 250 rare and previously unseen photographs, along with historic documents and personal memorabilia.

Many of the images are drawn from the Chowmahalla Palace Collection and the personal collection of the immediate family of Mukarram Jah unless otherwise stated. The majority of the later family photographs have been taken by Prince Azmet Jah, a trained cinematographer and the present head of the Asaf Jahi family.

The book, a tribute to the legacy of Mukarram Jah, was released by Nawab Azmet Jah, the present head of the Asaf Jahi family on Thursday. It accompanies a special exhibition curated by Anuradha Naik Associates and inaugurated on October 6, 2025, at Chowmahalla Palace to mark the birth anniversary of the eighth Nizam.

Born on October 6, 1933, in Nice, France, Mukarram Jah was the eldest son of Prince Azam Jah, the Prince of Berar, and Princess Durru Shehvar, daughter of the last Ottoman Caliph, Abdul Mejid II. He was chosen by his grandfather, Mir Osman Ali Khan, as successor and was coronated as the Nizam of Hyderabad on April 6, 1967. He remained the last recognised Nizam until the abolition of privy purses in 1971.

Among his institutional roles, Mukarram Jah served as Pro-Chancellor of Osmania University. He also established several charitable organisations, including the Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning at Purani Haveli, the Mukarram Jah Village Development Society, and the Chowmahalla Palace Trust.

The proceeds of the book sale will go to the Mukarram Jah School located in the Purani Haveli Palace. The school was set up in 1987 and continues to provide high quality education in the ICSE stream in the old city of Hyderabad to nearly 3000 boys and girls. The book sales will contribute to the scholarship schemes provided by the school.

The author, Anuradha S Naik, is an award-winning architect, designer and author whose work focuses on architectural conservation and craft revival, particularly in the Deccan. She has been closely associated with Chowmahalla Palace, where she continues to work on restoration, gallery design and curation. A principal at her own practice, she has worked on the other palaces of the Nizam, including the Taj Falaknuma Palace. She designed and curated the City Museum of Hyderabad, at the Purani Haveli.

The book serves as a visual and archival record of a period that marked the transition of princely Hyderabad into republican India. The exhibition will remain open to the public at Chowmahalla Palace.

Trustee Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning Nawab M.A. Faiz Khan and author Anuradha Naik, was present on this occasion.