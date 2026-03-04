Hello Jagga Ji… how are you? Rahul Gandhi greets Jagga Reddy in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: “Hello Jagga Ji… how are you?”, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi greeted TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy with a handshake on Monday in Vikarabad after the Congress PAC meeting.

Rahul Gandhi attended the concluding session of the training programme for District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Before the DCC presidents’ gathering, a meeting was held with the Congress PAC committee members, which he attended.

After the meeting ended, as Rahul Gandhi was leaving and reached his car, APCC working presidentShaik Mastan Vali, noticing Jagga Reddy standing there, said, “Rahul Ji… Jagga is here.” Immediately, Rahul Gandhi looked towards Jagga Reddy, firmly shook his hand, and warmly greeted him saying, “Hello Jagga Ji… how are you?” He then got into his car and left.