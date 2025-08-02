Here is all about CM Revanth Reddy's ‘Young India’ mission

At a state-of-the-art skilling facility South of Hyderabad, picture a bunch of fresh engineering graduates learning the nuances of autotronics from seasoned engineers of Mahindra Group. Imagine a group of newly graduated nurses completing a 3-month finishing-skills course offered by the best of professionals from Apollo Hospitals.

At the end of the course, Mahindra and Apollo would pick them all and glowing careers would follow. Would you believe, all of this is being made possible from a government-established institute called the Young India Skills University (YISU) in Telangana.

According to the former journalist P Anvesh Reddy, Job-readiness, or the lack of it, among fresh graduates, is at the core of the idea behind the Revanth Reddy-led Government of Telangana's launch of YISU in August 2024. Behind the thought of YISU is the Telangana Chief Minister’s decision to echo Mahatma Gandhi’s views on the inherent value of college degrees.

Over a century ago, Mahatma Gandhi in his weekly journal Young India, wrote, "An academic grasp without practice behind it is like an embalmed corpse, perhaps lovely to look at but nothing to inspire or ennoble." Indian politicians rarely speak about having an under-skilled young population. Revanth Reddy acknowledged the elephant in the room.

Sadly, for as large a population as India's, Gandhi's words still hold true as an overwhelming section of today's graduates do not possess industry-standard skills. Gandhi’s idea of 'Young India' reflects "the voice of India" and hence, the underlying problem of education in India -- 'academic grasp without practice' – needs to be addressed. More so in an AI-era.

Revanth Reddy, who swore-in as Telangana's Chief Minister in December 2023, was quick to sense this. Within months, he pooled in industrialists of the likes of Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group, Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge, and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech, to bejewel YISU's Board of Governors.

Anand Mahindra was appointed as the chairman of YISU. He had even agreed to adopt the University's automotive department.

The Chief Minister appealed to the industrialists to become partners in YISU. A permanent campus for YISU is being built in the upcoming Bharat Future City, an ambitious net zero city project touted to become the next growth engine for Hyderabad.

Brand 'Young India'

The Skills University was named with the iconic prefix 'Young India'. The idea is not just to do poetic justice. The idea is to do real justice to the young Indians, by matching their skillsets with market needs through a self-reliant institution -- with zero government intervention.

YISU's success would naturally trigger replication elsewhere in India. In the 1980s, Telangana's (erstwhile Andhra Pradesh) reforms in education were replicated as a model for India, especially with the launch of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

India's first Open University, the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad, pioneered distance education with print, radio, and study centres. Its success proved the feasibility and impact of open learning in India. IGNOU went on to become the world's largest university in terms of student enrolment.

Since Bhavanam Venkatarami Reddy in 1982, Revanth Reddy is the first Chief Minister in united Andhra Pradesh's history to serve as the State's full-time education minister. He has plans for revolutionary educational reforms. This is an exception not just in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, but also in Indian politics of recent past.

Telangana is building ultra-modern social welfare residential schools called Young India Integrated Residential Schools in all the 119 Assembly constituencies, with Rs 200 crore allocated for each school campus. Also, the Young India Police School was launched exclusively for the children of police personnel, while the Young India Sports University is being set up with a vision to produce future Olympians.

While India could likely become the world's third largest economy in the coming years, unemployment continues to be a burning issue. And Gandhi’s idea of 'Young India' could take today’s young Indians a long way in such pursuit.