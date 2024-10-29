High Court asks Raj Pakala to appear before police, gives breather to him

Hyderabad: Businessman Raj Pakala, whose farmhouse at Janwada was raided for an alleged rave party this weekend, was summoned by the Cyberabad police for questioning in the case registered against him. He was asked to appear before the Mokila police. However, Raj Pakala approached the Telangana High Court, seeking protection against arrest after the Mokila police issued notices to him.

Raj Pakala is the brother-in-law of BRS party working president K T Rama Rao. On Monday, Mokila police issued a notice on Section 35 (3) of the BNSS, asking him to appear for questioning in the case booked under Section 35 (3) of the BNSS in connection with the cases registered under Sections 25, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 3 and 4 of the TS Gambling Act on Sunday. The police told him that if he failed to appear, they would take necessary action.

As Raj Pakala could not be contacted, the police pasted the notice on his house at Orion Villas in Raidurgam. The notice stated that if he failed to attend or comply with the terms, he was liable for arrest under Sections 35(3), (4), (5), and (6) of the BNSS.

Meanwhile, challenging the police notice, Raj Pakala approached the Telangana High Court seeking protection against an alleged unlawful attempt to implicate him in a criminal case. In his petition, he claims the police plan to arrest him without justification and requests an order to prevent the arrest.

The Court orders stated not to take any coercive steps against Pakala Rajendra Prasad. Further, the Judge directed Pakala to appear before the SHO, Mokila, and cooperate in the investigation.

On October 26, the police, along with the Excise Department, raided Raj Pakala’s property in Janwada and seized foreign liquor and games. During the raid, drug tests were administered to attendees. The associate of Raj Pakala, Vijay Madduri, tested positive for cocaine. However, no drugs were found at the event.

The Excise Department registered a separate case against Raj Pakala under Sections 34 A and 34(1) r/w 9 of the Excise Act. Excise Circle Inspector Srilatha said farmhouse supervisor Karthik is the accused A1 in the case while Raja Pakala is A2.