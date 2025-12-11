High Court Suspends Telangana Govt Memo On 'Akhanda-2' Premier Show Ticket Hike

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended the Memo issued by the Special Chief Secretary, Home Department, permitting a hike in ticket prices for the premier show of the Telugu film Akhanda-2, scheduled to be screened at 8 p.m.

The Single Bench of Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar heard three writ petitions moved by way of a Lunch Motion, challenging the State’s decision to enhance the ticket price to ₹600, including GST.

The Court expressed sharp disapproval of the Home Department’s action, observing that the Special Chief Secretary had violated the Government’s own order, GO Ms. No. 120 dated December 21, 2021, which prescribes fixed rates and explicitly disallows hikes for benefit or premier shows.

Justice Shravan Kumar warned that the Court would initiate contempt proceedings against the officer responsible, noting that the Government had previously given an undertaking that no such price increase would be permitted.

The Bench recalled its earlier order in W.P. No. 29214 of 2025, where similar concerns were raised and the Government was cautioned against issuing permissions inconsistent with statutory rate notifications. Several writ petitions challenging repeated permissions granted to film producers to increase ticket prices are already pending, with the State yet to file its counter.

Suspending Memo No. 6593-P/General.A1/2025 dated December 10, 2025, the Court directed the Registry to immediately communicate the order to the Special Chief Secretary, Home Department, and to M/s 14 Reels Plus LLP for strict compliance.

The matter has been posted to Friday, December 12, 2025, for further hearing.