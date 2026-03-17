High-profile drug party: 40 cops storm farmhouse, scale wall during raid

Former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, his brother Ritesh Reddy, and a Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a magistrate in Upparpally in Telangana after they were arrested in a high-profile drug party at a farmhouse on Saturday night.

The three were subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. The operation was conducted by Telangana's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), led to the arrest of three and eight others were granted station bail.

The party took place at the farmhouse of Rohit Reddy in Moinabad including alleged drug consumption and gunfire during the late-night raid.

During the operation, nearly 40 officers participated in the operation, entering the premises by scaling the compound wall to prevent guests from escaping.

In a raid, as many as 11 persons were present at the party and were detained after undergoing drug screening tests. Six persons were tested positive for narcotics consumption. Among those who tested positive were Rohit Reddy, TDP MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, Arjun Reddy, and Namit Sharma.

Police seized 0.26 grams of cocaine, a German-made pistol, four empty cartridges, one live cartridge, 48 beer cans, and six bottles of liquor.

The seized narcotic has been sent to the forensic laboratory for detailed analysis. Police registered a case under several provisions, including Sections 8(c), 22(a), 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 30 and 25(1B)(a) of the Arms Act, along with relevant sections of the Telangana Excise Act.