High-stakes strategies mark Asifabad civil body chief's contest

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad: Withthe municipal chairman election in Asifabad scheduled for later today, political manoeuvring has intensified as neither the Indian National Congress nor the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been able to secure the required majority in the local body elections. The 20-ward Asifabad Municipality returned a fractured verdict, leaving four independent councillors holding the balance of power in the municipal poll results declared on February 13, the BRS emerged with nine councillors, the Congress secured seven and independents won four seats. With no party able to reach the “magic mark”, both major parties are now engaged in intense negotiations to secure support ahead of the chairman vote.

BRS leaders are backing Mengre Akash as their candidate for municipal chairperson and have garnered the support of ten members, including the ex-officio vote of MLA Kova Lakshmi. Despite this, the party still requires backing from at least one more councillor to achieve a majority in the house. Senior BRS figures, including the local MLA, have been reported as holding discussions with family members of independent councilors in a bid to secure their support.

Meanwhile, the Congress has nominated Abdullah as its chairman candidate, with Raparthi Karthik likely to be its nominee for vice-chairman. The party is believed to be sheltering several independent members in an undisclosed location to prevent defections that could tip the balance in favour of the BRS. There are also claims that at least one independent may be aligned informally with the BRS camp.

Both parties have reportedly issued whips to ensure their councillors are present in the house for the vote and do not defect, heightening the tense atmosphere ahead of the election.

With Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts to be filled today, the independent members’ decisions will be decisive in determining which party ultimately secures municipal control.