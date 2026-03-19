HILT Policy, TDR And ADMIN Transfers: Govt ready for probe by CBI, ED or SIT: Revanth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asserted that the Congress government is prepared to order investigations into the HILT Policy, TDR (Transferable Development Rights 2026) issues, and administrative transfers if Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao submit formal requests in this regard. The probes could be conducted by any agency, bet it the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, or a Special Investigation Team (SIT), he added.

Responding to the debate on the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Wednesday, CM Revanth Reddy said: “We will set up a fact-finding committee to investigate encroachments in the State, particularly in and around Hyderabad, and order a probe into TDR issues and farmhouses. We are ready for any probe regarding policies introduced by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government or the current Congress government.”

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS regime for neglecting Metro expansion in Hyderabad. “Once the Hyderabad Metro was second only to Delhi, but now it has slipped to ninth place. Our government is making concerted efforts to restore its growth,” he observed. Referring to the opposition parties’ stances on river rejuvenation projects, he pointed out that while BJP leaders praise the projects relating to Ganga, Yamuna, and Sabarmati rivers, they oppose the Musi Rejuvenation Project in Telangana. Addressing employment and technology concerns, the Chief Minister said the government is preparing “blue-collar jobs” programs to safeguard youth whose white-collar jobs may be affected by the upcoming AI revolution. He criticised social media campaigns offering monetary incentives for posts, likes, and comments, likening them to modern-day practices of “Batrajulu” common in folklore.

On agricultural and urban development, the Chief Minister explained that the government’s RARE (Rural Agricultural Region Economy) initiative aims to empower farmers, while the CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) program focuses on cleansing urban areas.

He highlighted that Telangana has distributed 13 lakh ration cards, a milestone he attributed to the support of Sonia Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy observed that he had reviewed comments by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister KT Ramarao on 28,000 encroachments along nalas and called for a discussion on the practice of paying salaries to public representatives who abstain from attending the Assembly. He reaffirmed that the Congress government will probe mistakes of the previous administration to ensure accountability.