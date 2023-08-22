Historic Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon to go live in all educational institutes in Telangana

Hyderabad: There is excitement all over the world over the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. The State government has issued instructions to the authorities to make arrangements for every student in Telangana to see this landing. The education department has been instructed to make arrangements for live streaming in schools and colleges.

To this extent, the Director of School Education has issued orders to the DEOs and Principals. With this, the authorities are making arrangements to telecast live on Telangana education channels TSAT. He said that special screens and projectors will be set up in government schools and will be shown to the students.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has already completed the arrangements to broadcast the Chandrayaan-3 landing live. Students and youth are requested to watch it.

People of the country have been asked to pray for the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3. It is in this context that the Telangana government has taken this decision.