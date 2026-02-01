Historic Mah Laqa Bai Stepwell Restored: A Monumental Leap for Heritage and Sustainability at Osmania University

Hyderabad: In a blend of historic preservation with cultural rejuvenation, the 18th-century Mah Laqa Bai Stepwell at the Osmania University College of Education was officially inaugurated on Saturday following an extensive two-year restoration project.

​The ceremony was graced by Harichandana Dasari, District Collector and Magistrate of Hyderabad, who inaugurated the site as the Chief Guest. The project represents a successful multi-stakeholder collaboration between Osmania University, the Government of Telangana, Infosys Foundation, and NGOs, including MAHE, The Rainwater Project, and SAHIE (Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour).

​A Legacy Reclaimed Through Collective Effort

The stepwell, dating back to the 18th century, was commissioned by Mah Laqa Chanda Bai, an acclaimed Urdu poetess, dancer, and political advisor at the court of the second and third Nizams of Hyderabad. Historically, the structure served as a vital water source and a vibrant cultural hub for intellectual and artistic exchanges.

​Kalpana Ramesh, famed for the award-winning restoration of the Bansilalpet Stepwell, spearheaded the technical efforts. She highlighted the critical role of student volunteers and NGOs in rescuing the structure from decades of neglect.

​"The transformation of this historic site is truly remarkable," stated Harichandana Dasari, "I applaud the university, the NGOs, and especially the student volunteers. This restoration is a shining example of how collective action can breathe new life into our city’s heritage and secure a sustainable future for our water resources."

​Technical Transformation & Sustainability

The restoration involved meticulous debris removal, structural stabilisation, and the use of authentic materials, like lime plaster, to preserve the original 18th-century aesthetic. Beyond aesthetics, the project revitalises the local ecosystem by recharging groundwater, ensuring a sustainable water future for the campus.

​A Night of Divine Artistry: "Murta-Maheshwara"

Following the inauguration, the Paramparaa Foundation presented "Murta-Maheshwara", a spectacular classical dance production by Sharmila Biswas. Utilising the newly restored stepwell as a majestic backdrop, the performance revived the site’s historic purpose as a space for sacred and artistic expression.

​The event was attended by leaders and officials who played a pivotal role in the project's success, including Ravi Boudipally, the Infosys Foundation, ​Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University, ​Prof. S. Jithendra Kumar Naik, OSD to the Vice-Chancellor, ​Prof. Rabindranath Murthy, Principal, University College of Education, ​Prof. Ch. Srinivasulu, Director, Biodiversity, OU, ​Senior University officials, technical partners from Heritage Matters, and a large cohort of student volunteers.