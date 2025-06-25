Historic Milestone: Rs.9,000 Crores Transferred to 70 Lakh Farmers in 9 Days Under Telangana’s Rythu Bharosa Scheme

Gadwal: In a historic move that has brought smiles to the faces of 7 million farming families across Telangana, the state government has successfully credited ₹9,000 crores directly into the bank accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme within just 9 days. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hailed this achievement as the first of its kind in the state’s history and reiterated that the welfare of farmers remains the government's top priority.

Addressing the press at the state secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, and Excise, Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to transforming agriculture into a festival-like experience for the farming community. “We have taken a firm and unshakable resolve not just to empower farmers but to celebrate farming itself,” he declared.

Despite financial constraints, the government ensured that farmers faced no hardship, the CM added. The initiative has sparked widespread enthusiasm among the rural population, with many farmers expressing joy and gratitude toward the timely support from the state.

District-Level Celebrations: Gadwal Farmers Rejoice

In Gadwal district, the Rythu Vijayotsavam (Farmer Victory Celebrations) were held with great enthusiasm. At various Rythu Vedikas (Farmers’ Platforms), farmers gathered voluntarily to celebrate the rapid disbursal of financial assistance to their accounts. The positive mood was palpable across the district.

Jogulamba Gadwal Additional District Collector Lakshminarayana, along with District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, participated in the celebratory event at the Pudur Agricultural Cluster Rythu Vedika in Gadwal mandal. They interacted with model farmers and acknowledged the success of the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Lakshminarayana highlighted the state government's focus on strengthening farmers financially through the Rythu Bharosa scheme. He revealed that within the district alone, ₹244.65 crores had been deposited into the accounts of 165,336 farmers over the 9-day period. The government’s efforts also include the supply of quality seeds and fertilizers, along with crop loan waivers, making agriculture more secure and profitable for the farmers.

Virtual Participation and Widespread Engagement

Farmers from across the state participated with keen interest in the face-to-face video conference with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The live session was broadcast at local Rythu Vedikas, where farmers listened attentively to the CM's speech, expressing appreciation for the swift and effective implementation of the scheme.

The Gadwal event saw participation from agricultural officials, mandal-level officers, and a large number of farmers. The occasion underscored the strong farmer-government partnership that the Revanth Reddy administration aims to foster in the coming decade, with the vision of transforming Telangana’s agricultural landscape into one of prosperity and celebration.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme has not only delivered critical financial support to Telangana’s farmers but also demonstrated the government’s capacity to act swiftly and effectively. With the promise of continued support and reforms in agriculture, the state looks poised to lead the country in farmer empowerment and crop production.