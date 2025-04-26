Historic Step for Alampur Farmers: Link Canal from RDS to Chinnonipalli Reservoir Approved, Grand Felicitation for MP Mallu Ravi and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar

Gadwal: In a major development that promises prosperity for the farmers of Alampur, the government has given a green signal for the construction of a link canal from the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) to the Chinnonipalli Reservoir, located within just 3 kilometers from the RDS canal. This much-awaited decision has been hailed as a historic move to solve irrigation problems and ensure water supply even to the tail-end farmers.

In gratitude for this crucial sanction, a special felicitation ceremony with a milk anointment (Palaabhishekam) was conducted today at the Vishranthi Bhavan in Aija town. The ceremony was organized under the leadership of Jogulamba Gadwal District Congress Party Official Spokesperson MC. Nandu and Aija Congress SC Cell President Mukkeranna, in the presence of various public associations, farmers, and Youth Congress leaders.

During a press meet held at the venue, MC. Nandu and State Youth Leader KMS. Shravan Kumar Royal elaborated on the significance of the project.

They stated that the new link canal would ensure that water reaches every last farmer in the ayacut area, improving agricultural output and bringing financial prosperity to the region. It was emphasized that discussions were held with senior officials before reaching this decision, highlighting the government's commitment to the welfare of the farming community.

They also mentioned that the benefits expected from this link canal project would be four times greater than those projected from the proposed Mallamma Kunta reservoir, ensuring justice for Mallamma Kunta-affected farmers as well. The leaders declared that, as this is a people's government, all decisions are being made with the welfare of the public in mind, urging citizens not to believe negative propaganda spread by those lacking proper awareness.

As a mark of deep gratitude for bringing such a transformative initiative to fruition, Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar were honored with milk anointment ceremonies, celebrating their efforts in securing this approval.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of many Youth Congress leaders and members of farmers' associations, including:

Youth Congress General Secretary KMR. Yesu

Konkala Krishna

Srinivas Yadav

Jagadeesh Naidu

Alampur Youth Congress Vice President Ganesh

Youth Congress Presidents and Vice Presidents Rajesh, Vijay, Narsimha, Shekhar, Vinod, Prakash, Bhaskar

Vavilala David, Tirumal, Prem, Suresh, Pavan

along with a large number of farmers and civil society organizations.

The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm, with participants raising slogans in support of the Congress Party and expressing hope that the link canal project would usher in a new era of prosperity for the Alampur farmers.