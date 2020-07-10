Historic structure being pulled down as per KCR’s whims, fancies: Congress

Hyderabad: TPCC secretary Mohd Saleem termed demolition of Secretariat as an act in tune with RSS and BJP's ideology known for destroying the structures and history of Mughal's across India and Asaf Jahi's in Deccan.

In a statement, Saleem stated that the demolition of an age-old structure of Hyderabad, a symbol of Asaf Jahi dynasty demolished by the TRS government. "The people of Telangana felt hurt as demolition of Secretariat begun. They felt it like the demolition of Babri Masjid.

There is a lot of sentiment attached to the structure, where both united Andhra and Telangana functioned as an epicentre for both the States.

The Secretariat was built in the year 1885 when the Congress party in other parts of India was born to fight against Britishers for gaining Independence.

The Saifabad Palace was built by the 6th Nizam of Hyderabad, His Highness the King Mir Mahaboob Ali Khan," he reminded He expressed surprise over the silence of AIMIM,on this issue. "TRS, BJP and MIM are united and against the development and the welfare of Muslims," he stated.